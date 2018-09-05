BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9 PM

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Ready for Their Close-Up in Latest Photo

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 3:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Lights, camera, snuggle!

Stormi Webster is a big fan of getting ready with mom Kylie Jenner. In her latest Instagram story, Kylie shared a video of herself getting pampered with foundation as Stormi stares into the camera. Kylie zooms in on her baby's hand gripping her now-blonde hair. "Holding onto my hair is the new thing," the cosmetics entrepreneur wrote.

Over the weekend, Kylie channeled big sis Kim Kardashian as she donned a neon green bikini while basking in the sun with Stormi. The 7-month-old baby wore a cream bathing suit with a straw hat to match. 

In August, Kylie shared some beauty advice and what it means to her in a video published by Vogue Australia. "Beauty to me means being yourself. Beauty to me means Stormi," she said in the video. 

The Life of Kylie star also spoke about important beauty moments in her life. "Creating life was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. It's hard to explain why. It's just when you've experienced it you understand," she said.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

The new mom shared a strong message for her daughter about beauty and perception. "A beauty lesson that I want to pass on to Stormi is probably just be carefree and experiment and let her experiment with her look and who she wants to be," she told the camera.

This snapshot of the two of them getting ready is just the latest in a slate of adorable photos. After the 2018 MTV MVAs, Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott shared two separate pictures of the happy family. "I'll forever protect that smile," he wrote in a picture of the rapper holding his baby up. 

In August, Kylie shared a video of Stormi reaching for her mom's Kylie's Cosmetics bag, proving just how much she is her mother's daughter. "She wants the makeup bag, uh oh!" she said to her best friend Jordyn Woods.

Like mother, like daughter the camera loves them both.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1505

See How Kim Kardashian Gets the Perfect Selfie Despite Dr.'s Orders to Give Her Wrist a Rest on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian West Recruits a Selfie Assistant

Jason Tartick, The Bachelorette

What Jason Tartick Really Thinks About Colton Underwood Becoming the Next Bachelor

2018 E! People's Choice Awards: Must-See Nominees

Todd Chrisley Prank Calls Jason Aldean on "E! News" Live!

Count the Cameos in Childish Gambino's "Feels Like Summer"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.