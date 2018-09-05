Go Inside the Stranger Things Haunted House at Universal Studios

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 3:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights will feature a Stranger Things haunted house this year!

With just days left until the 2018 Halloween Horror Nights officially kicks off, Universal Orlando has given fans a sneak peek of what they can expect to see and experience this year. The Stranger Things haunted house will feature sets from season one of the hit Netflix series, like the Upside Down and the Byers' house (including those iconic Christmas lights!). You might even see a Demogorgon during your time in the house!

The haunted house will be open on select nights starting from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3, so be sure to get your tickets ASAP.

Read

Millie Bobby Brown Teases Stranger Things Season 3: "It's the Summer of Love"

E! News recently caught up with Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown, who dished about season three of the series, which is currently in production.

"Eleven's style has escalated," Brown shared with E! News, referring to the "bitchin'" makeover her character got at the end of season two. "It's the summer of love, which means definitely more romance between our lovely couple 'Meleven.'"

The actress, addressing her character's romance with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), also teased, "Obviously we have to add some Stranger Things mystery into it and it definitely gets very deep and scary."

While we continue to wait to watch season three, check out a preview of the Stranger Things haunted house above!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stranger Things , Halloween , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Jason Tartick, The Bachelorette

What Jason Tartick Really Thinks About Colton Underwood Becoming the Next Bachelor

2018 E! People's Choice Awards: Must-See Nominees

Todd Chrisley Prank Calls Jason Aldean on "E! News" Live!

Count the Cameos in Childish Gambino's "Feels Like Summer"

ESC: Amal Clooney, Best Dressed

Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid and More Celebs on Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

Carrie Underwood, Sunday Night Football

Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Song "Game On"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.