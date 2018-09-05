Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop to Pay $145,000 in Vaginal Egg Settlement

Those vaginal eggs are going to cost Gwyneth Paltrow's brand, Goop, more than their $66 selling price.

Remember those yoni eggs Goop sells online? The ones that raised eyebrows among some gynecologists, sparked immediate headlines and a few punchlines? Well, the company has settled a consumer protection action brought against them by the California Food, Drug, and Medical Device Task Force as a result of a complaint filed on Friday.

The complaint claimed that the brand "made unsubstantiated claims about three products—the Jade Egg, Rose Quartz Egg, and Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend— that were not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence," a press release from the Orange County District Attorney's office said. "Goop advertised that the Jade and Rose Quartz eggs could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increase bladder control. Goop advertised that the Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend could help prevent depression."

As a result of the settlement, Goop has agreed to pay $145,000 in civil penalties based on the sale of the products in California. The company is also "barred from making any claims regarding the efficacy of its products without possessing competent and reliable scientific evidence, and from manufacturing or selling any misbranded, unapproved, or falsely-advertised medical devices," the press release noted.

Goop will also issue full refunds at the request of any customer who purchased any of the three items between January 12 and August 31 in 2017.