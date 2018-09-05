In the TV criminal justice system, sexually-based offenses have been fueling Law & Order: SVU for 20 years. Now in a new SVU spinoff, an elite squad of detectives known as the Hate Crimes Unit will take on just what their division name says, hate crimes. At first glance, the title Law & Order: Hate Crimes, and the content, can make a viewer wince. Do we need more violence on TV, especially violence directed at minority and marginalized groups? The answer to that is debatable, but let's take a look.

Law & Order: Hate Crimes hails from franchise mastermind Dick Wolf and former Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight. Leight shepherded SVU from season 13-17. No, he was not responsible for Christopher Meloni leaving at the end of season 12, but yes, he was responsible for the show diving deeper into the lives of the detectives and actually giving Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson some character growth. There's no reason that won't happen on Hate Crimes.