Kanye West Apologizes to Drake and Addresses Pusha T's Diss Tracks

Kanye West took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize to Drake and address their feud.

"Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew," the "Gold Digger" star wrote alongside a screenshot of Drake's stage. "I haven't seen the show in person but the images look incredible online I understand where the confusion started."

His mea culpa also included an apology for "stepping on your release date in the first place" and noted that the two had been "building a bond and working on music together, including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. He also admitted he had been "a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day" at the time and that "TMZ happened shortly after."

"Because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it," he later added after boarding a plane, citing the track he released in April.