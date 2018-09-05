Watch John Krasinski Do Push-Ups and Flash His Six-Pack Abs

ICYMI, John Krasinski is jacked. Like, seriously jacked.

The 38-year-old actor, best known for his role on NBC's The Office, appeared on CBS' The Late Show last night to promote Amazon's Jack Ryan. During the interview, Stephen Colbert teased his guest over his recent transformation into an action star. "You know I'm a big fan of yours. I think you're a great guy. You're sweet. You're adorable. You're charming. You're funny," he said. "You're a comedy guy—and comedy guys like you and me, we aren't meant to do action."

"The point is, comedy is what you do," Colbert continued. "You do it great."

In mock seriousness, the comedian then referred to 13 Hours as "the plastic surgery movie," claiming Krasinski "put plumpers in his pecs," rather than dieting and exercising for the role. "Those are real," Krasinski said. To prove it, the actor removed his jacket and did 10 push-ups.