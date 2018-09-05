2018 PCAs: See the Musical Groups and Collaborations Nominees, Including Migos, Sugarland & More!

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 9:40 AM

Maroon 5, Adam Levine

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

The wait is over! The People's Choice Awards nominations have been revealed and now is the time to start voting for your favorite nominees.

This year's musical group nominees are packed with artists that are taking over the charts. Little Big Town and Sugarland both walk away with double nominations. Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons is nominated for the Group of 2018 as well as their concert tour, Evolve.

The collaborations of 2018 are equally exciting with Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin receiving a nomination for their hit, "I Like It". Migos and Drake's collaboration, "Walk It Talk It", was also recognized when E! announced the nominations for the People's Choice Awards today.

See all the musical group and collaborations nominees below and check out the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

2018 PCAs: Female Music Artist Nominees

5 Seconds of Summer

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Clear Channel

5 Seconds of Summer

The Group of 2018

Maroon 5, Don't Wanna Know Music Video, Adam Levine

YouTube

Maroon 5

The Group of 2018

Pete Wentz, Fall Out Boy, 2018 Reading Festival

Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Fall Out Boy

The Group of 2018

Brendon Urie, Panic At The Disco

John Lamparski/WireImage

Panic! at the Disco

The Group of 2018

Migos, Met Gala, 2018

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Migos

The Group of 2018

The Album of 2018 for Culture II

Josh Dun, Tyler Joseph, Twenty One Pilots

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Twenty One Pilots

The Group of 2018

Dan and Shay

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Big Barre

Dan + Shay

The Group of 2018

BTS, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

BTS

The Group of 2018

Little Big Town, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Little Big Town

The Group of 2018

The Country Artist of 2018

Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles, Sugarland

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Sugarland

The Group of 2018

The Country Artist of 2018

2018, Grammy Awards, Imagine Dragons

John Shearer/Getty Images

Imagine Dragons

The Group of 2018

The Concert Tour of 2018 for Evolve Tour

Seye Adelekan, Damon Albarn, Jeff Wootton of the Gorillaz

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Gorillaz

The Group of 2018

Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line

The Country Artist of 2018

Ty Dolla Sign, Post Malone

Prince Williams/WireImage

Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"

The Song of 2018

The Music Video of 2018

Kendrick Lamar, Sza, Grammy Awards 2016

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA, "All the Stars"

The Song of 2018

J Balvin, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Coachella 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

The Song of 2018

Drake, Migos

YouTube

Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"

The Song of 2018

Beyonce, Jay Z, ApeS**t Video

Parkwood Entertainment / Roc Nation

The Carters, "Apes--t"

The Song of 2018

The Music Video of 2018

The Concert Tour of 2018 for On The Run Tour II

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, CNCO

Albert Manduca

CNCO

The Latin Artist of 2018

Cardi B, Bruno Mars, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"

The Music Video of 2018

Maroon 5, Cardi B

YouTube

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"

The Music Video of 2018

U2, Oscars Show

A.M.P.A.S./Michael Yada

U2

The Concert Tour of 2018 for Experience + Innocence Tour

The Foo Fighters, 2018 Brit Awards, winners

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Foo Fighters

The Concert Tour of 2018 for Concrete and Gold Tour

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

