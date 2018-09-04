Asia Argento will not pay the remaining $130,000 to her accuser Jimmy Bennett, according to her attorney Mark Jay Heller.

Heller said in his statement obtained by E! News, "Asia will not permit any portion of the balance of the $380,000 payment to be paid to Bennett."

In August, a New York Times article reported that Italian actress Argento agreed to pay Bennett the sum of money after he accused her of sexual battery stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in May 2013. Bennett claims the two of them met in a Marina Del Rey, Calif. hotel room where she performed oral sex and then the two allegedly had intercourse. At the time of the allegations, Bennett was 17 and Argento 37. The age of consent in California is 18.

In her statement "strongly" denying the allegations, Argento said that her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain stepped in to pay Bennett the amount he was requesting. Before the time of his death in June, Bennett had already received $250,000 from the Parts Unknown host.