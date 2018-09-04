Abby Lee Miller's health journey and road to recovery is still continuing.

A source confirmed to E! News that Miller is "ending her rehab and is going to be staying at her house in L.A."

The insider added, "She's going to try to work again but it will be hard given her physical condition."

On April 17, the Dance Moms star had emergency spinal surgery to remove what was initially thought to be an infection on her spine. A rep for her surgeon Dr. Hooman Melamed told E! News that day that the mass could have led to paralysis or death if it was not operated on. One day after surgery, Miller was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, known as Burkitt lymphoma.

Just days ago, Miller's doctor told her that there was a chance she "may never walk again." The dancer is, according to another source, "vowing to beat this and not only walk, but dance again."