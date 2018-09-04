by Lauren Piester | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 1:48 PM
There's been a lot of Bachelor nation news lately, so you might have been distracted from the adorable proposal that went down in Paradise last night.
We already knew that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon had gotten engaged on the beach during this season of Bachelor in Paradise, but now we have all witnessed this blessed event for ourselves. Ashley ugly cried, we ugly cried, and it was a beautiful moment for everyone (except Ashley's ex, Kevin, who was also there, and maybe Ashley's feet in stilettos in the sand).
Now that we've seen the proposal go down, it's time to start officially planning the Jashley (??) wedding with a fun game of "Most Likely To: Bachelor Wedding Edition," played by Jared and Ashley themselves. Which Bachelor alum will get the drunkest? Who will dance the best? Whose speech will bring the most tears? Find out in the video above!
The pair have a lot of friends in this franchise, thanks to their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, a season of Bachelor Winter Games, and their Bachelor-related podcasts, so this wedding could very well be the biggest Bachelor event in history.
Hopefully for all of us, there will be cameras involved, and we'll get to see all of it (including Shawn Booth's potentially tear-inducing speech) with our own eyes.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?