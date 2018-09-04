Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin's NYFW Street Style Is Fall Wardrobe Goals

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 12:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin

Gotham/GC Images

You don't have to wait for fashion week to figure out which trends are going to be popular this fall.

Technically, we already know. In February, most runway shows displayed the brand's fall/winter collections. Thus, celebrity stylists selected their clients' street style wardrobes from these cold weather-proof lines. The result: Off-duty ensembles that are just as impactful as runway looks. 

Just to recap, NYFW street style was epic. From Kendall Jenner's oversized knitwear with opaque tights to Hailey Baldwin's shearling-lined outerwear to Blake Lively's red PVC trench coat, everything you need to stun during the colder months is at your finger tips. Plus, now that time has passed, most of these items are available for purchase or have been replicated by more affordable brands. Therefore, recreating these looks should be pretty easy.

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Winter 2018

Ready to get inspired? Check out the best street style for New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018 above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Hailey Baldwin , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Fashion Week , Style , Apple News
Latest News
Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 Disney ABC TCA Summer Press Tour

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Play "Most Likely To: Bachelor Wedding Edition"

Meghan Markle Suits Up With Prince Harry for Charity

Ben Affleck

How Ben Affleck's Rehab Stay Is Different This Time Around

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo With Husband Danny Moder

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Will Satisfy All Your Hocus Pocus Desires

Kristen Stewart, amfAR, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Kristen Stewart Talks Sexuality: "Ambiguity Is My Favorite Thing Ever"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.