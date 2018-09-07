Co-parenting isn't easy…just ask Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the former flames sit down to discuss where they stand as co-parents and the rules involving their children. While Kourtney feels disrespected by Scott's decision to introduce girlfriend Sofia Richie to their three children, Disick thinks his ex's "controlling" ways are "annoying."

"It's called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation, giving someone the respect," the oldest Kardashian explains.

Despite the E! personality's valid point, Scott feels he is living his life "the exact same way" as Kourtney.

"I make sacrifices all the time and you're not following through with the things that you say you're gonna do," the mother of three continues. "Then you just go and do whatever you want and I'm not okay with it."