Pricing Out Chiara Ferragni's Lavish Italian Wedding to Rapper Fedez

Ahead of the wedding weekend, Vogue reports, the couple flew their loved ones to Sicily on private Alitalia flights adorned with their hashtag #TheFerragnez. Once they landed, guests were met by cartoon versions of Chiara and Fedez to kick off the celebrations. On the evening before the wedding, the couple held a rehearsal dinner, where Chiara stunned in a custom Prada design.

Following their wedding on Saturday, the bride changed from one Dior Haute couture dress to another (and then another!) for the reception. Things only continued to get more and more lavish as the night went on. The couple's reception included an amusement park where guests could ride a Ferris wheel and a carousel.

So, what would it cost to throw a wedding like Chiara and Fedez's extravagant ceremony? Let's take a closer look below!