by Zach Johnson | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 5:00 PM
"Game on!"
E! News just gave Carrie Underwood fans a first look at the making of "Game On," the new opener for NBC Sunday Night Football. "It is an honor to be back for my sixth year with Sunday Night Football. We just felt like it was time to maybe switch it up. I got together with a couple of incredible co-writers: Chris DeStefano and Brett James. It was written specifically for Sunday Night Football," the country singer says in the video, "and I feel like it's such a great hype song!"
Underwood's opener will premiere this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, when the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It follows Thursday's NFL Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET, where the Atlanta Falcons will take on 2017 Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.
"People love Sunday Night Football," Underwood says. "There's excitement and drama!"
The opener was filmed on location in Dallas, Minnesota, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle and other major cities. Keep an eye out for Cris Collinsworth, Al Michaels and Michele Tafoya, as well as Super Bowl champs Fletcher Cox, Zach Ertz, Lane Johnson and Carson Wentz. "This season we have a new song, a new approach and new locations," director Tripp Dixon explains. "Carrie brought us a new song, and it inspired us to get out of the sound stage."
"Game On" replaces "Oh Sunday Night" as the opening theme.
Sunday Night Football games will be available to live-stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App, via connected TVs, desktops, tablets and—for the first time ever—mobile devices.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?