Lindsay Lohan Wants Fans to "Do the Lilo" After Her Dance Moves Go Viral

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 9:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is Lindsay Lohan the new Queen Bee of the dancing memes?

Over Labor Day weekend, a video of the Mean Girls star started spreading on social media. In the clip, the actress appeared to be living her best life at her new Lohan Beach House club on the Greek island of Mykonos.

What came next was a video of Lindsay busting some signature moves that didn't go unnoticed.

As fans and even a few famous faces decided to recreate the video, Lindsay decided to have some fun and start a movement.

"#DoTheLilo," she wrote on Instagram while sharing Laura Slater's original video of the dance moves. "#Dance." Dina Lohan would later comment, "That's my lil dancer. Love."

Photos

Party Pics: Global

The viral moment comes just a couple of months after MTV announced its new reality series with Lindsay. Tentatively titled Lohan Beach Club, the series is set to debut in 2019 and will take place at the Lohan Beach House.

"The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, and features luxury spa amenities, a renowned restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub poised to redefine the Mykonos experience," MTV said in a release.

As for the Lohan Beach House, it's the actress' third business venture in the Greek Islands. She also has Lohan Nightclubs in Athens and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Greece.

In other words, this woman is surrounded by music and dance moves.

So what are you waiting for? Bust a move and #DoTheLilo now! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , Viral Video , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Selena Gomez, ELLE

Selena Gomez Has Secretly Been Interning for a Very Important Cause

Making It

Nick Offerman Officiates a Wedding on the Making It Finale (It Sounds as Sweet as You'd Expect)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Suits Up Alongside Prince Harry to Honor Severely Ill Kids

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

You Need to Watch This Video of Emily Blunt Heckling Dwayne Johnson at the Gym

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 2017 SAG Awards, Winners

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has "Come Out the Other Side" After Breast Cancer Battle

On the Basis of Sex

How Felicity Jones Transformed Into Ruth Bader Ginsburg for On the Basis of Sex

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.