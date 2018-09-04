Victoria Beckham is giving us everything, all that joy can bring, this I swear.

The Spice Girls star is showing off her sense of humor in a hilarious new video for British Vogue. The visual, posted on YouTube over the weekend, gives a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion designer's October cover shoot for the magazine.

"Today we're here at Vogue and we are shooting a cover story celebrating the rich and inspiring history of one of the most enduring style icons of all time, me, Victoria Beckham," she says deadpan to the camera. "This is where two fashion forces join to make something really quite incredible."

"This really is where two become one," Beckham shares, giving a nod to the Spice Girls song.