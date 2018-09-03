See Victoria and David Beckham Model With Their Kids For Vogue Cover

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 3, 2018 6:25 PM

Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, British Vogue October 2018

Mikael Jansson/British Vogue

If you want to know how to "Spice Up Your Life" then look no further than the Beckham family.

The "second royal family" from Britain graces the cover of Vogue's October issue with style and charm. In the posh photos, the family-of-six show off their individual, yet equally fashionable, styles as they pose in an open field. 

And in another photo, featuring the entire family, Harper, 7, Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 16, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19, engage in a game of water guns while their parents lounge on the grass.

David and Victoria's appearance on the fashion magazine follows months of speculation about the parent's current relationship status. While the pair denied rumors of a divorce in June, they once again set the record straight in the interview, explaining, "People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years."

And even though the designer and soccer player are used to the gossip, their kids aren't. Victoria said, "But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that's unfair."

Photos

Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments

Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, British Vogue October 2018

Mikael Jansson/British Vogue

At the end of the day though, "It's all about the family unit. We are much stronger, the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key."

That family bond is what makes David an "incredible husband" in her eyes, as the fashion icon described him at the Forbes Women's Summit in June. "When I'm away, he is at home doing the school run, cooking dinner, helping with homework. It's about being in a working partnership," she shared. 

 

The partners recently made their first red carpet appearance together in almost three years and have been busy spending quality time with their kids.

Just last week, the Beckham's celebrated their son Romeo's 16th birthday with the help of Elton John. The star sang his godson happy birthday before the teen blew out the candles on his chocolate cake. 

TAGS/ Victoria Beckham , David Beckham , Brooklyn Beckham , Vogue , Apple News , Top Stories
