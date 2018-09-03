Lala Kent has a lot to celebrate.

The Vanderpump Rules starlet turned 28 on Sunday and got engaged to her boyfriend Randall Emmett on Saturday. The couple, who was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, hopped on a private plane for a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas where they gathered with fellow Vanderpump cast-mates for some celebrating.

A source told E! News that Emmett and Kent dined with Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz at TAO. The insider said the group of friends enjoyed a multi-course dinner, Sandoval gave a speech and they all did a round of shots. Kent even got a dessert with sparklers on it as her friends sang "Happy Birthday" to her.

After dinner, the friends headed to the club Marquee, where their engagement photo was projected on the club's 40-foot screen and enjoyed a performance by Nas.