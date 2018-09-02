Halsey and G-Eazy Enjoy Fun in the Sun Together 2 Days After Kissing Onstage

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 4:33 PM

Halsey, G-Eazy

G-Eazy and Halsey are giving sun-kissed a new name.

The singers have been sparking relationship and reconciliation rumors as of late, especially after they kissed onstage at G-Eazy's concert in New Jersey. Today, the "Bad at Love" singer posted pictures on Instagram of the two of them in bathing suits. In one picture, Halsey has her arm around G-Eazy and looks longingly at him while he sticks her tongue out at her. A second picture shows them both looking at the camera and her hand is under his chin. She captioned the upload with a tongue emoji.

Rumors of their reunion first sparked interest after the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when they were spotted holding hands while leaving Post Malone's after-party. A few days later, Halsey was spotted dancing at G-Eazy's concert in Columbus, Ohio.

After their first post-breakup spotting, an insider told E! News that the duo is "working on their relationship" and have "been in touch since the split." 

The pair broke up in July after one year of dating, which she announced via Instagram story. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time," she said.

According to another insider, G-Eazy and Halsey broke up due to "ups and downs" and ultimately "called it quits after too much fighting."

Just a few months prior, G-Eazy spoke highly of his girlfriend at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The two of them collaborated on the hit song "Him & I" and told E! News' Sibley Scoles how much the experience meant to him. "She's a queen. I think the world of her for real," he said. "And to get to share a song like this with the person I'm actually in love with and actually dating is dope."

