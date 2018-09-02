CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown featuring Asia Argento from its streaming service due to allegations against Argento made by actor and musician Jimmy Bennett, E! News can confirm.

A Parts Unknown spokesperson told E! News in a statement, "In light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice."

Argento was in front of the camera for two episodes of the show—Rome and Southern Italy—and directed one of the final episodes in Hong Kong. Argento and Anthony Bourdain dated until the TV host and chef committed suicide on June 8 in France. Bourdain and Argento first met while filming a Parts Unknown episode in the actress' hometown of Rome.

On Aug. 19, the New York Times reported that Argento paid Bennett $380,000 after he accused her of sexual battery from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2013 at a hotel in Marina Del Rey, Calif.