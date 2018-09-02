Watch Busy Philipps Parody Lindsay Lohan's Epic Dance Moves

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 2:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Busy Philipps, Parody, Dancing, Lindsay Lohan, Instagram

Instagram

Lindsay Lohanhas been having a grand old time at her new Lohan Beach House club on the Greek island of Mykonos. The 32-year-old occasionally posts videos of herself on the dance floor there on her Instagram Story as she films her new reality show.

Cougar Town alum and upcoming E! talk show host Busy Philipps reposted on her Instagram page one of the Mean Girls star's dance videos, which shows Lohan showcasing some pretty...interesting moves.

"It's labor day weekend! Get down like Lindsay in Mykonos!" wrote Philipps, 39.

She then posted a video of her and friend Kelly Oxford copying Lohan's moves.

"@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night," Philipps wrote.

"Honestly, it's weirdly harder to nail than it seemed," the actress continued. "Respect. (if you do it, we want to see! tag us!❤️)."

Read

Lindsay Lohan's MTV Reality Series Officially Happening—Get Ready for Lohan Beach Club

The women's parody video was a hit, especially among their celebrity pals.

"You kill me," wrote World Of Dance's Jenna Dewan.

"For the love of god can I come over," wrote Chrissy Teigen.

Selma Blair said, "I tumbled while trying."

Busy Philipps' talk show Busy Tonight premieres Sunday, October 28 at 10/9c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Busy Philipps , Lindsay Lohan , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral
Latest News
Chloe Grace Moretz, Venice Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling

Emma Stone Reveals Why She "Can't Imagine" Her Life Without Ryan Gosling

Cardi B, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Cardi B Shares Touching New Photo of Daughter Kulture

Jack Ryan, John Krasinski

John Krasinski Jokes That He's a Transformer Now After Injuring His Knee During Jack Ryan Filming

Bono, U2

Bono Loses His Voice During U2 Concert in Berlin and Ends Show Early

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Excited About Justin Bieber Engagement While Ignoring the "Negativity"

Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, Chili Cook Off

Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Other Celebs Attend 2018 Malibu Chili Cook-Off

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.