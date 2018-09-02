Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Engaged to Randall Emmett

Lala Kent, Randall Emmett

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Lala Kent is getting married!

The Vanderpump Rules star got engaged to boyfriend and producer Randall Emmett on Saturday, a day before her 28th birthday.

"Last night was the best night of my entire life," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of her and Randall, 46, kissing after his proposal under a sky full of fireworks. "I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world."

Lala's father, Kent Rulon Burninghamdied at age 64 in April. Lala said on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show in June that her mom had told her that Randall had asked her dad's permission to marry her, just before he passed away.

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Randall, 46, proposed to Lala during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they also celebrated her birthday at the Esperanza An Auberge Resort, People reported. He set up a screen that showed one of her favorite shows, Friends, before it went black and showed a video montage of the two. He then got on his knee and popped the question with a 6-carat round brilliant diamond in a halo setting, from New York jeweler Richie Rich as a private fireworks display went off in the background.

"I keep looking down at my ring finger," Lala told People. "I'm just so happy to say we are officially engaged. We are so excited to start planning the rest of our lives together and I'm excited to put as much detail as Randall did in our engagement into our wedding!"

This will mark her first marriage and his second; He finalized his divorce from his wife at the end of last year, months after he and Lala first romantically linked.

The two went public with their relationship over the New Year's holiday.

