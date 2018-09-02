Katie Lee Is Married: Food Network Star Weds Ryan Biegel

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 8:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katie Lee, Ryan Biegel

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Katie Lee is married!

The 36-year-old Food Network star and cookbook author wed television producer Ryan Biegel this weekend. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends at an outdoor ceremony at the Lo Scoglio da Tommaso hotel and restaurant at the Marina del Cantone on the Amalfi Coast of Italy, where they have been vacationing over the past week.

The bride wore a sleeveless white gown with a long train and the groom wore a dark suit.

"We're married!" Lee wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a wedding photo.

"Boom, done it. #married," Biegel wrote on his own page.

Lee, who co-hosts the Food Network's The Kitchen and hosts the Cooking Channel's Beach Bites with Katie Lee, and Biegel, who has worked on shows such as his wife's latter series as well as Top Chef and The Real Housewives of New York Cityannounced their engagement in March during a trip to Paris.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

This marks Lee's second marriage. She was previously married to rocker Billy Joel from 2004 to 2010.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Wears a Neon Bikini as She and Stormi Bask in the Sun

Reality TV Rebounds, Camille Grammer, Kathryn Dennis, Snooki, The Situation, Lala Kent, Heidi and Spencer

The Art of the Reality TV Rebound

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Instagram, Anniversary

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Celebrate 4th Anniversary With Sweet Tributes to Each Other

Michelle Obama, George W. Bush

George W. Bush Passing Michelle Obama Candy at John McCain's Funeral Is the Internet's New Favorite Moment

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kristen Bell Posts Emotional Tribute to Dax Shepard on His Sobriety Birthday

Rick McVey, Lara Spencer

Good Morning America Co-Host Lara Spencer Gets Married

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.