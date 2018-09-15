Why Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Remain So Private

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 15, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alexis Bledel, Vincent Kartheiser, 2017 Emmy Awards, Candids

Charles Sykes/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are one of the most private celebrity couples in Hollywood, and they seem pretty happy with that.

The Gilmore Girls alum, who turns 37 on Sunday, and the 39-year-old actor have rarely appeared together at Hollywood events. They were last seen together at the 2017 Emmy Awards; he joined her as she supported her nominated co-stars from A Handmaid's Tale a week after she won a preliminary Emmy for her guest role. She is nominated again for her part, which was extended to a supporting role, at this year's 2018 Emmy Awards, which takes place on September 17.

Bledel and Kartheiser met on the set of Mad Men more than six years ago. She guest-starred on a few 2012 episodes as a mentally unstable woman and wife of a businessman who seduces Kartheiser's seedy and equally married ad man character Pete Campbell. The two did not date until that fifth season wrapped. 

Read

Alexis Bledel Is a Mom! Gilmore Girls Welcomes Baby With Husband Vincent Kartheiser

Later that year, the two actors made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Macallan Masters of Photography collection opening at The Bowery Hotel in NYC. The two had until then never revealed their relationship. Kartheiser talked to Vulture about how he valued their privacy.

"It's something I realized about the most important things in my life," he said. "If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it's magical, love, and all of that is...profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn't feel right."

Six months after the pair's red carpet debut, in March 2013, it was revealed that the two were engaged. They wed in August 2014.

In fall 2015, Bledel welcomed her and Kartheiser's first child, a baby boy. They had never announced her pregnancy; the news was confirmed after Gilmore GirlsScott Patterson mentioned to Glamour that the actress was "a proud new mother and married and happy."

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. You can also catch red carpet coverage on the all-new E! Stream the Red Carpet digital show on the @enews Twitter account at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT. Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alexis Bledel , Vincent Kartheiser , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Jenna Cooper, Jordan Kimble

Jenna Cooper Issues Warning to Person Who ''Fabricated'' Bachelor in Paradise Cheating Scandal

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Step Out After Rumored Wedding Ceremony

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin May Be Married

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Untangling Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Whirlwind Wedding Buzz

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Marriage

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Who's Designing Her Wedding Gown?!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.