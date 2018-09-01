Offset Gets a "Kulture" Tattoo on His Face to Honor His and Cardi B's Baby

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 1, 2018 2:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Offset, Tattoo, Kulture, Daughter

Instagram

Offset's love is written on his face.

On Saturday, the Migos rapper debuted a new cheek tattoo of his and wife Cardi B's baby girl Kulture's name, along with a rock star angel.

He posted an Instagram Story video of his new ink and also showcased past tattoos of the names of his sons from previous relationships—Kody, located on his other cheek, and oldest boy Jordan, located on his shoulder.

"All kids tatted," he captioned the video. "Don't play wit me."

Offset also has another child, daughter Kalea. Her name is not seem among the tattoos he displayed in his video.

Offset got a neck tattoo of Cardi B's name in January, a few months after he proposed to her onstage. In June, she revealed they had secretly wed last September.

Photos

The Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

Cardi B gave birth to baby Kulture, her first child, more than two months ago. She and Offset have yet to share full photos of their daughter, although she shared a glimpse of the child early last week.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Celeb Kids , Tattoos , Cardi B , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dakota Johnson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Best Beauty, Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi Shares Empowering Message About Confidence on Her Birthday

Bono, U2

Bono Loses His Voice During U2 Concert in Berlin and Ends Show Early

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Shares Throwback Video Before Giving Birth to Alexis Olympia One Year Ago

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Liam Hemsworth Can't Stop Pranking Miley Cyrus: Watch His Best Pranks

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Delivers Tearful Eulogy at John McCain's Funeral and Takes Dig at Donald Trump

G-Eazy, Halsey

G-Eazy Kisses Halsey Onstage Amid Reconciliation Rumors and Machine Gun Kelly Feud

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.