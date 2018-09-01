Halsey and G-Eazyare letting their lips do the talking without saying a word.

The singer made a surprise appearance onstage at the rapper's concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on Friday, less than two weeks after a source told E! News that the two were "working on their relationship" following a breakup announcement in July. The performed their hit song "Him & I" and kissed passionately on the lips at the end, drawing cheers.

"Make some noise for the most beautiful woman on this planet right now," G-Eazy said during their performance, later adding, "Make some mother f--king noise for the queen, Halsey."

Halsey and have not commented on the current status of their relationship but G-Eazy posted professional photos of the pair's onstage reunion on Instagram. He did not include a pic of their kiss, which some fans also captured on-camera and posted on social media.

The onstage PDA comes soon after G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly, who was photographed hanging out with Halsey before her split announcement, dissed each other in rap tracks.