Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Show PDA at 2018 U.S. Open

PDA alert!

Joe Jonas and fiancée and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner were photographed making out at the 2018 U.S. Open on Friday. The tennis championships began earlier this week at Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens in New York City.

At one point, Sophie, 22, was seen having some fun with the paparazzi by faking a baby bump by stuffing what appeared to be a cushion inside her green patterned suit jacket.

Joe, 29, and Sophie were among several celebrities who have been spotted at the U.S. Open. Others include Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, Anna Wintour, Ben Stiller and ex Christine Taylor, Damien Lewis and Hugh Jackman.