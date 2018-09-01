Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Show PDA at 2018 U.S. Open

Gotham/GC Images
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 1, 2018 8:59 AM
Gotham/GC Images
PDA alert!
Joe Jonas and fiancée and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner were photographed making out at the 2018 U.S. Open on Friday. The tennis championships began earlier this week at Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens in New York City.
At one point, Sophie, 22, was seen having some fun with the paparazzi by faking a baby bump by stuffing what appeared to be a cushion inside her green patterned suit jacket.
Joe, 29, and Sophie were among several celebrities who have been spotted at the U.S. Open. Others include Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, Anna Wintour, Ben Stiller and ex Christine Taylor, Damien Lewis and Hugh Jackman.
Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Joe and Sophie have been dating since at least late 2016 and have occasionally been spotted showcasing PDA, such as last month, during a trip to Miami.
Adrian Edwards/GC Images
The two got engaged in October. The DNCE singer proposed with a massive pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.
In November, the two celebrated with their friends and family at an engagement party. They have not announced a wedding date.
"There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life," Sophie told Marie Claire magazine earlier this year. "It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career."
