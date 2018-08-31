William H. Macy Addresses Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit

Emmy Rossum's onscreen father stands by her decision to depart Shameless.

The actress shocked TV lovers this week when she announced her exit from the hit Showtime series after nine seasons. Now in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, William H. Macysays he was not surprised, but thinks Rossum "made the right choice" by bowing out now.

As the actor explains of his longtime co-star, "We've been expecting it. I tell you, when you get to season 9 and you think of [whether] to keep going, it's daunting. It's hard not to think of: ‘What would my life be post-Shameless?' And part of it is very frightening and part of it is very exciting."

Macy, who starred opposite Rossum's Fiona Gallagher as father Frank Gallagher, is certain of her bright future ahead.

"She's got another show that she's an executive producer on, so she's going right into something and she wants to branch out," he adds. "Plus, she just got married. I wish her well. I can't wait to see what she's going to do next."