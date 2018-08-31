16 Ways to Pull Off Celebs' Current Fave Color: Neon Green

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 2:50 PM

Shopping: Neon Green

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

When we spy a new celeb street style trend, we always take a pause.

A pause to ask ourselves: Do we like this trend? Could we pull this trend off in our own lives? Often times it's a pass (purely for practicality reasons), but this one's got us pondering a bit harder. If you haven't noticed a handful of famous faces have been sporting neon green out and about as of late, and we're kind of into it. It's a bold shade, yes. But it's also surprisingly flattering and, quite honestly, a welcome pop of color amongst the typical muted fall color palette we gravitate towards.

So whether you want to try it in does or from head-to-toe, here are 16 options to get you started.

Shopping: Neon Green

Bandage Set

BUY IT:  By the Way Joy Mini Bandage Set, $74

Shopping: Neon Green

Designer Logo Clutch

BUY IT:  Prada Fluorescent Green Logo Nylon Clutch Bag, $895

Shopping: Neon Green

Triangle Bikini Top

BUY IT:  Solid & Striped The Morgan Neon Triangle Bikini Top, $39

Shopping: Neon Green

Sequin Midi Dress

BUY IT: NBD Apple Martini Midi, $90

Shopping: Neon Green

Workout Leggings

BUY IT:  TLA by Morgan Stewart Jean Michel Legging, $98

Shopping: Neon Green

Wool Coat

BUY IT:  Victoria Victoria Beckham Cropped Wool Coat, $995

Shopping: Neon Green

Graphic Tee Dress

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Neon Green Oversized Slogan Jumper Dress, $35

Shopping: Neon Green

Neon Baby Tee

BUY IT:  Hanes x Karla x Revolve the Neon Baby Tee, $24

Shopping: Neon Green

Square Neck Crop

BUY IT:  PrettyLittleThing Lime Neon Square Neck Crop, $15 

Shopping: Neon Green

Maxi Dress

BUY IT:  Forever 21 Plus Size Surplice Tulip-Hem Maxi Dress, $28

Shopping: Neon Green

Sneakers

BUY IT:  FENTY Women's Cleated Creeper Surf, $35 

Shopping: Neon Green

Plunging Neckline Bodysuit

BUY IT:  PrettyLittleThing Exreme Plunge Bodysuit, $12 

Shopping: Neon Green

Bodycon Dress

BUY IT:  PrettyLittleThing Neon Green Bandeau V Bar Bodycon Dress, $18

Shopping: Neon Green

Heart Clutch

BUY IT:  Betsey Johnson Hearts Don't Lie Clutch, $55 

Shopping: Neon Green

Bikini Top

BUY IT:  Same Bandeau Top, $66

Shopping: Neon Green

Oversized Sweater

BUY IT:  Christopher Kane Oversized Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $1,075

Neon green, you've got us feeling like the paparazzi aren't far behind. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

