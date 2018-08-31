The Bachelor Has Picked Its Next Leading Man

Everything is coming up roses!

As the countdown begins for ABC's official announcement of the next Bachelor, a source confirms to E! News that an offer has been made and accepted.

The obvious next question is who could it be?!

Ultimately, we have to wait until Tuesday morning when Good Morning America reveals the lucky guy. And yes, he will be sitting down for his first interview as The Bachelor.

Earlier this month, E! News learned that at least six men are in the running including "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile, Colton Underwood, Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann.

"I have to tell you I have never seen a casting like this where everybody is all over the place," ABC executive Rob Mills previously shared with E! News. "I think we've heard every name under the sun."