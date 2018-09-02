The Art of the Reality TV Rebound

They say that you only get one chance to make a good first impression.

And while that's certainly true, whoever came up with that old adage had no idea that reality TV would come along and prove them if not wrong, then certainly inadequate. As fans of the genre have seen over the years, it is possible to overcome the initial negative impression you've made on both the audience and your co-stars and go on to become well-liked, beloved even. It takes hard work, some introspection, and maybe a bit of therapy, but the reality TV rebound is within reach, an art form unto itself.

No one those this better than Camille Grammer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who celebrates her 50th birthday on September 2, kicked off her tenure on the Bravo hit on rocky, if juicy, footing. She was, for all intents and purposes, the inaugural season's villain. She sparred with Kyle Richards, the show's earliest de facto audience surrogate. She sicced e-cigarette smoking medium Allison Dubois on her foes during the unforgettable Dinner Party From Hell—and then turned the sprinklers on the women as they fled her home in hasty retreat. To see that she wasn't well-liked was an understatement.