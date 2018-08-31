Kaia Gerber Reveals the It Girl Way to Wear a Fall Blazer

This 16-year-old model is giving us a fresh take on a classic look.

Last night at the launch of the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collection at Revolve Social Club, Kaia Gerber, the host of the event, showed up wearing a look that will make you look twice. She wore a cropped jacket and matching skirt with the Gala Kaia Strap Sandal—items from the collaboration, and paired them with dainty, sparkling jewelry from Anita Ko. Allowing her style to shine, she kept her beauty simple, wearing an effortless bun and skin-focused makeup.

At first, her look appears as a matching set. However, it's not. It's the Zip Off Blazer, which can be worn two ways. On the Revolve website, the model wears the piece with a PVC mini skirt, and it looks like your classic blazer (with an added zipper and metallic strips). However, based on Kaia's look, the bottom half of the jacket doubles as a mini skirt, revealing your midsection.