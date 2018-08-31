Emma Stone Sparkles in Louis Vuitton and More Best Dressed Stars

The best word to describe this week's celebrity style is epic.

For one, there were a number of red carpet events that called on Hollywood's stars to bring their A-game. Emma Stone, Lady Gaga (who has blown our minds with her summer '18 wardrobe), Cate Blanchett and Naomi Watts travelled across the world in style, appearing in breath-taking red carpet looks at the Venice Film Festival. Sarah Hyland, Amandla Stenberg and other young stars came to Variety's Annual Power of Young Hollywood event with fresh takes on current trends.

Some stars, however, didn't need an excuse to look good. In fact, Emma Roberts revealed a new, super-casual trend that you and your dad can rock during fall.