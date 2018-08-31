Emma Stone Sparkles in Louis Vuitton and More Best Dressed Stars

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
The best word to describe this week's celebrity style is epic.
For one, there were a number of red carpet events that called on Hollywood's stars to bring their A-game. Emma Stone, Lady Gaga (who has blown our minds with her summer '18 wardrobe), Cate Blanchett and Naomi Watts travelled across the world in style, appearing in breath-taking red carpet looks at the Venice Film Festival. Sarah Hyland, Amandla Stenberg and other young stars came to Variety's Annual Power of Young Hollywood event with fresh takes on current trends.
Some stars, however, didn't need an excuse to look good. In fact, Emma Roberts revealed a new, super-casual trend that you and your dad can rock during fall.
Ready to get inspired? Scroll through celebrity looks below, then vote on the best dressed!
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Emma Stone
The Favourite star appears at the Venice Film Festival wearing a sheer Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline, floral embellishments and bell sleeves.
Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
Naomi Watts
The actress stunned in a custom Prada gown with delicate pleats and puff sleeves for the premiere of her new film, Roma.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/GC Images
Izabel Goulart
The Brazilian model demonstrates a new way to wear polka dots. Giving it a newfound edge, she layered a sheer, pearl-embellished maxi dress over black undergarments and it's amazing.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Amandla Stenberg
The Hate You Give actress appeared at Variety's Power of Young event, where she was honored, in a cutout dress from Chromat that demonstrated her fearless attitude.
Jesse Grant/WireImage
Sarah Hyland
The Modern Family star has a new love for color-blocking, wearing an orange pleated skirt and pale yellow sweater with multi-colored heels.
Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc
Nicole Richie
The designer keeps it cool and casual at the House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Brunch.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Gabrielle Dennis
The actress appears at the premiere of The Bobby Brown Story in a sparkling, one-shoulder dress.
Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images for Disney
Evangeline Lilly
For the premiere of Ant Man and the Wasp, the actress wore a suit with a print you can't (and don't want to) miss.
Photopix/GC Images
Cate Blanchett
The actress travels in style with an all-white suit and black flat sandals.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Navia Robinson
The Raven's Home actress shines brights on the red carpet in a three-piece set.
BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Emma Roberts
This star kept her look effortless, layering a T-shirt with a printed button-down.