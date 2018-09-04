EXCLUSIVE!

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Felt Like the Whole World ''Hated'' Her Following That Performance on Saturday Night Live

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018

Ashlee Simpson-Ross refuses to let that Saturday Night Live performance define her.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's premiere of ASHLEE+EVAN, the "Pieces of Me" singer reflects on her infamous on-stage debacle from 2004.

"You know, I had finished my album and it was out and 'Pieces of Me' was number one and then all of sudden, you know, s--t happened and it was like boom," Evan Ross' wife recalls in a confessional. "And the world hated me for this SNL moment I had."

Although it seemed as though fans wouldn't forget Ashlee's screw-up, the Melrose Place alum reveals she refused to let the controversy break her or hinder her career.

"For me, it was the most humbling experience of my life, because the whole world thinks everything that you just put your heart and soul into writing is a joke," the 7th Heaven actress continues. "And that sucked."

Ashlee Simpson-Ross & Evan Ross Are the Ultimate Coordinating Couple!

While most people would've taken a step back from the spotlight following this type of drama, Ashlee chose to go all in on her career as she made two additional albums.

"For me I went back in, I made a second record, it was number one," Ashlee concludes. "And I made a third record and I toured all the amphitheaters…and I don't even think the world knows that I got to that place."

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right?

See Ashlee get real about life after her SNL performance in the clip above!

Watch the premiere of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m., only on E!

