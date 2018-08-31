Meghan Markle Accidentally Reveals Her Adorable Nickname for Prince Harry

While many refer to Prince Harry as the Duke of Sussex or His Royal Highness, Meghan Markle calls her husband a slightly different name.

The Duchess of Sussex let the adorable nickname slip during Wednesday night's Hamilton performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London.

As the royals posed for pictures with the show's cast, Meghan realized she was blocking her husband's view. So, she asked him, "Can you see, my love?" 

My love! 

The nickname was too cute for even the show's stars to handle and they let out an audible "aw!" After realizing she had let the informal name slip, Meghan let out a little laugh.

This wasn't the only memorable moment of the night. After the performance, Harry sang a few notes from the fan favorite "You'll Be Back"—a tune performed by the actor playing his sixth great-grandfather King George III. Even though he belted out only the first two words, the serenade was enough to steal the show and get the audience to burst into laughter and applause. The show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who joined Harry onstage and sat beside the royal couple during the musical, seemed especially excited about the singing surprise.

"That's definitely not going to happen," Harry said, hinting that he wouldn't continue singing the song. "He did try, but I said no."

Meghan also had a show-stopping moment with her ensemble. She wore a Judith & Charles tuxedo mini dress and accessorized her look with matching pumps.

The special performance benefitted the organization Sentebale, which Harry founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children and young adults affected by HIV.

