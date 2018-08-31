Nicki Minaj Is Seeing Two Guys, But Not Seriously: "I'm Just Chilling"

Fri., Aug. 31, 2018

NIcki Minaj, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nicki Minaj can stand on her own.

In a preview from the Season 16 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, the rapper somewhat reluctantly discusses her current relationship status with Ellen DeGeneres. "Let's talk about your love life," DeGeneres begins. Appearing nervous, Minaj asks her, "Why?"

"Because last time I got it out of you that you were with Nas, and—" DeGeneres says, just before Minaj cuts her off. "No! I didn't say I was with Nas," Minaj says, referring to her appearance in 2017. "I said I chilled. I hung out with him. And he and I are still good friends."

After DeGeneres said her guest had also "chilled" with Drake and Meek Mill, Minaj wanted to set the record straight about those rumors, too. "No, no, no. I was in a relationship with Meek for a while, which ended, and it was a very toxic something," she clarified. "But we had some good times and we ended that. And then, Drake? I've never been in a relationship with Drake."

DeGeneres then revealed she heard a rumor Minaj is dating a "new boy," saying, "I have my people." Minaj replied, "I know! How do you know? Who's giving you this information, Ellen?" The "Chun-Li" rapper then said she's seeing not one, but two different men. "There is a new boy, but he and I have kind of fell back a little bit," Minaj said. "And then there's like a newer—"

"So, there's a newer new boy?" DeGeneres asked. "How new is this new boy?"

"Fairly new," Minaj replied.

"Like, as long as the hair's been on your head?" DeGeneres asked with a laugh.

"No. He's been around for a couple weeks now," Minaj said. "But I don't have a boy."

"Look, I'm just chilling. I've always been in a relationship my whole life. I was in a relationship since I was 15 years old. This is the first time that I'm single, and I'm happier. I'm more free—and it's OK. I used to feel like I had to have a man, I swear. My whole adult life I felt like I had to have a man," the rapper reiterated. "I want the women out here to know you absolutely don't."

"Amen, sister," DeGeneres said, joking, "I want women to know also: You don't need a man."

When Minaj's episode airs Tuesday, she will also perform a medley of songs from her new album, Queen, and "give deserving and unsuspecting fans the ultimate surprise of a lifetime!"

