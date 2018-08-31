Disneyland Will Sell Alcohol for the First Time Ever in 2019

Wanna hang with Han Solo in his favorite watering hole?

For the first time in its 63-year-old history, Disneyland will sell alcohol when Oga's Cantina opens in 2019 and serves "pilots, bounty hunters, smugglers, locals and galactic travelers alike." The establishment will open its doors at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Disneyland has been offering libations at its exclusive and private Club 33 and adjacent California Adventure park for years, but is otherwise alcohol-free.

"Oga's Cantina is the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy," Imagineer Scott Trowbridge revealed on the Disney Parks Blog. "And you never know when a stormtrooper or a familiar face will show up." Park patrons are invited to try drinks made using "'otherworldly' methods, served in unique vessels."