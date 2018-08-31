Ariana Grande Reminisces About Her First Kiss With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande wasn't afraid to kiss and tell on Thursday's episode of Queen Radio and told host Nicki Minaj all about her first smooch with fiancé Pete Davidson.

The "God Is a Woman" singer described the initial kiss as "so sick" and "so dope."

"It was so cute" she said during the Apple Music Beats 1 show. "He asked my permission to kiss me."

While Grande said it wasn't "too naughty of a kiss," she also described it as "really sweet" and "really sexy."

E! News confirmed the "No Tears Left to Cry" artist and Saturday Night Live star were dating in May—the same month Grande revealed she had called it quits with Mac Miller and Davidson confirmed he had ended his relationship with Cazzie David. While a source told E! News the relationship was just "casual," the two lovebirds quickly proved their romance was something more. In June, news broke that Davidson had proposed with a diamond sparkler worth about $93,000.