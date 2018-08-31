Guess who's back?

Overnight, Eminem surprised fans by dropping his tenth studio album, Kamikaze, two years after the release of Revival. Eminem executive produced the 13-track album with his longtime collaborator, Dr. Dre, and worked many other prolific producers, including Fred Ball, Boi-1da, Illadaproducer, Ronny J, Tay Keith, Mike WiLL Made It, Jeremy Miller, S1, Tim Suby and Jahaan Sweet. Joyner Lucas, Jessie Reyez and Royce da 5'9" also make guest appearances.

"Tried not 2 overthink this 1... enjoy," Eminem tweeted, adding a middle finger emoji.

Like Ariana Grande with Sweetener and Travis Scott with ASTROWORLD, Eminem is selling his album in merch bundles, packaging it with everything from camo jackets to special lithographs. Throughout the album, he name-drops a number of stars, including 50 Cent, Charlamagne Tha God, Gabby Giffords, Kathy Griffin, Lil Xan, Lil Yachty, Logic and Machine Gun Kelly.

The final track, "Venom," appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming film of the same name—but it's the title track that's caused a stir on social media. First, he criticizes the next generation of rappers, spitting, "These rappers are like Hunger Games / One minute, they're mocking Jay / Next minute, they get they style from Migos, then they copy Drake." In the next verse, he attacks Joe Budden, rapping, "Somebody tell Budden before I snap / He better fasten it, or have his body bag get zipped / The closest thing he's had to hits / Since smacking bitches."