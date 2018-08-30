David and Victoria Beckham Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance in Monaco

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 1:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham looked posh in black as she and husband David Beckham made their first joint celebrity appearance in a couple of months and first red carpet appearance in almost three years.

The 44-year-old Spice Girl and fashion designer and the 43-year-old soccer star attended the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco on Thursday. David was presented with the UEFA Presidents Award.

Victoria wore a sleeveless, plunging black calf-length dress and matching stiletto sandals. David wore a black suit.

The Beckhams have occasionally attended celebrity and other public events together over the years, most recently Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding in England in May and the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week in June. David has a branded collection with the group. The Beckhams were last photographed together on an actual red carpet in late 2015, at the British Fashion Awards.

Photos

Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments

He and Victoria have been vacationing this week in the French Riviera with their four children and with Elton John and David Furnish, the godparents of their son Romeo Beckham.

The group celebrated the boy's 16th birthday early at a restaurant earlier this week.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ David Beckham , Victoria Beckham , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cate Blanchett, Venice Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are Cooling Off After Whirlwind Summer Fling

Ashley Olsen

Ashley Olsen Cozies Up to Rumored Beau on Bel Air Stroll

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger's Casual Dinner Date

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready to Propose to GF Camila Morrone?

David Foster, Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee and David Foster Crash a Wedding in Canada: All the Details

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Go Casual for a Dinner Date

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.