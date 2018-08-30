Gérard Depardieu Denies Rape and Sexual Assault Allegations

Gérard Depardieu is the latest famous star facing sexual assault allegations.

The French actor has been accused of rape and sexual assault by a young woman whose name has yet to be revealed.

French officials told Holland-based news agency BNO News that an investigation was launched after a female in her 20's told police that she was raped by the actor on two separate occasions. Gérard and his team have since denied the claims.

"I regret the public nature of this process which poses a major prejudice to Gérard Depardieu, whose innocence I am convinced will be recognized," his attorney Herve Temime told AFP News.

The lawyer added that Gérard "absolutely denies any attack, any rape." E! News has reached out to Gérard's attorney for comment.