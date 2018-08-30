Ever want to live like a celebrity? These stars are making it a little bit easier.

Gwyneth Paltrow partnered with the company CB2 and launched her goop x CB2 collection on Thursday. The home line features everything from pink velvet sofas to dining room tables made of poured concrete. Fans don't have to have an A-lister budget to afford the pieces, either. The collection's price range starts at $9.95 for smaller pieces, like a glass bowl, and goes up to $1,999 for larger ones, like the sofa.

However, Paltrow isn't the only star getting into the biz. DJ Khaled also partnered with Goldition to launch a furniture line called We the Best Home. The collection includes several extravagant pieces, including an actual throne and a gold lion statue. But again, not every item comes at a celebrity price point. The line's price range starts at $49 for a "stay away welcome mat" and goes up to $2,500 for the aforementioned throne.

Want to see which other celebrities have furniture lines? Check out the gallery.