See Flavor Flav and Tiffany "New York" Pollard's Unexpected Reunion

You know what time it is!

Reality TV fans found themselves feeling oh-so nostalgic Thursday morning when two legends came together for an unexpected reunion.

As it turns out Flavor Flav and Tiffany "New York" Pollard found themselves in the same room close to 12 years after the pair said goodbye on Flavor of Love season two.

"Hey Ya'll,,!!! Look who I ran into on the set of the Braxton Family Values,,, my girl NY,!!!" the rapper shared on Instagram. "She's still the same NY and hasn't changed a bit yo,! @tiffany_hbic_pollard."

New York added, "Reunited with the #legend @flavorflavofficial and I couldn't be any HAPPIER. It was so nice seeing you."