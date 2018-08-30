Last night, influencers from all over the world turned Santa Monica Pier into their very own runway.

With New York Fashion Week around the corner, Revolve, the cult-favorite e-commerce site, transformed Instagram feeds into real life, bringing influencers to the famous Los Angeles landmark for #REVOLVEfestival. In turn, the fashion-obsessed guests brought their A-game, wearing the latest trends. We're talking dad sneakers, yellow plaid dresses, Doc Marten's boots, fanny packs (worn over the shoulder) and much more.

If you're thinking about your fall wardrobe, a walk down the pier (or glance at the gallery) is sure to inspire. From Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay's striped blazer with a graphic T-shirt to Justine Skye's fall boots, this event has everything you need to start building your online cart.