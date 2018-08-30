Sarah Paulson is adding another role to her American Horror Story repertoire: Director. Paulson, who has appeared in every season of American Horror Story so far, is directing an episode of the upcoming eighth season, American Horror Story: Apocalypse. She's also playing three different roles (Cordelia Goode, Billie Dean Howard and Venable) because she's Sarah Paulson and can do just about anything.

Paulson is directing the season's sixth episode, she revealed at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour. While on stage Paulson also revealed some big news: Jessica Lange would appear in her episode. Lange, who hasn't been back to AHS since American Horror Story: Freak Show, season four, will play her AHS: Murder House role, Constance Langdon. AHS: Apocalypse is a crossover season between Murder House and AHS: Coven. And Lange isn't the only guest star coming to play for Paulson's directorial debut.