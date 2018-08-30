by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 9:15 AM
So embarrassing, dad!
On Wednesday, Nick Lacheyposted on Instagram a photo of him giving his son Camden, his and wife Vanessa Lachey's eldest child, a kiss on the lips as they sit on a bench on a sidewalk. Camden, who is wearing a backpack, is about to enter kindergarten. In another pic, smiles and seems embarrassed by his dad's display of affection.
"My high & low for today: my son's first day of Kindergarten, definitely a HIGH!" Nick wrote. "Apparently also my last day for public kisses. Swipe ➡️ #proudpapa
Nick and Vanessa are also parents to daughter Brooklyn, 3, and son Phoenix, 1.
Vanessa also posted photos of herself kissing and hugging Camden on his first day of kindergarten.
"It's official, my first born is now off to his first day of Kindergarten," she wrote.
"I'll never forget our first skin to skin, his first hiccup, his first social smile, his first word (Dog), his first joke, his first 'I Love You, Mama' and now his first day of school," she continued. "I still have so much to look forward to, his first serious question, his first girlfriend, his first time driving, his first broken heart (she better watch out!), his first day on his own in the real world and the first time he realized how we did it ALL for him and he says 'Thank You.' Even if he doesn't, I am so proud of this little guy and can't wait to see the man he will become. Camden John Lachey, the world is your oyster! To the moon and back and back again!!! Forever & Always... my baby boy!!!"
