Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Yvonne Strahovski is officially a mom!
The Handmaid's Tale star has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, actor Tim Loden. Strahovski announced her son's arrival on Instagram on Monday evening, also sharing the first photo of her baby boy.
"My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already," she wrote. "We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!"
Her rep confirms both mommy and baby are doing well.
The 36-year-old Australian actress revealed her pregnancy news back in May. The announcement came in the form of an Instagram post that showed the Serena Joy character cradling her baby bump.
"I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news—I'm going to be a Mama!" she captioned the photo. "So very exciting to watch and feel this little peanut growing every day!"
After sharing the news, Strahovski continued to keep fans updated on her pregnancy journey, such as by posting pictures of her growing baby bump and revealing her pregnancy cravings, which included watermelon. She often included the phrase, "preggy n' proud" in her posts. During the 2018 Emmy Awards, the actress accidentally revealed to E!'s Giuliana Rancic the sex of her baby-to-be.
"I'm just gonna hold him in there hope for the best," she shared, referencing her impending due date and slyly dropping the baby's pronoun. "I just let it slip earlier didn't I?" Yvonne added. "Breaking news!"
Playing a character who is unable to conceive wasn't always easy for the actress—even Chrissy Teigen jokingly tweeted about the juxtaposition.
During an interview with The Project, the star admitted she actually tried to hide her pregnancy while filming.
"It was quite interesting hiding the pregnancy actually, as my first trimester was [from] episode nine through to the end of The Handmaid's Tale," she told the Australian talk show, per The Daily Mail
However, Strahovksi couldn't keep her pregnancy a secret for long.
"That's why it got tricky. In the end I was over hiding it so I said, 'you know what, I'm pregnant,'" she added. "People thought I had the flu. They were scared to come near me."
t certainly has been a busy time for Strahovski. In addition to welcoming her firstborn, the actress recently received an Emmy nomination for her role on the Hulu hit. At last year's award show, the star also revealed she and Loden had tied the knot earlier that summer.
Congratulations to the happy family!
