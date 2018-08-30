Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Go Casual for a Dinner Date

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 7:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

SPOT / BACKGRID

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were all smiles and almost twinning again on a casual date in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star and the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who first sparked romance rumors in June, had dinner at the R+D Kitchen restaurant in Santa Monica. Both wore black; Chris wore a plain T-shirt and matching shorts, while Katherine sported a sweatshirt that read "Spiritual gangsta" and black leggings.

Chris drove him and Katherine in his pickup truck, a source told E! News, adding that the two were seen laughing and holding hands and stayed for a couple of hours in the restaurant, one of her dad's favorite eateries.

"They sat at a small table along the wall for two," an eyewitness said. "It was dimly lit and romantic. They chatted over their dinner and seemed very comfortable and happy together. There was a lot of laughing and storytelling going on. They didn't stop talking the entire meal. When they left, he opened the door to his truck for her and helped her get in. He was very chivalrous and seems like he wants to take care of her every need."

Photos

Chris Pratt's Best Roles

Two weeks ago, the two attended the annual Zoe Conference at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles and later had dinner with friends from the church, with both wearing blue denim and black pants.

Chris and Katherine were first photographed together in June, on a picnic near Santa Barbara, California. A source later E! News that the two had been on multiple dates in the weeks beforehand.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

MB / MEGA

In late July, they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles and also spent time together in church. They also had lunch with the pastor and later took his and ex-wife Anna Faris' son Jack, 6, to get some frozen yogurt.

Chris and the 41-year-old actress have been separated for more than a year. He filed for divorce in December. The two have remained friendly since their split.

"Anna and Chris are on good terms. They both have moved on and are happy in their new lives," an insider told E! News this week.

The two are dedicating to co-parenting their son. Chris and Anna were photographed walking with Jack in Santa Monica on Monday and had both accompanied him to his first day of school.

"They both wanted to be there for him and to get him settled," another source told E! News at the time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

David Foster, Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee and David Foster Crash a Wedding in Canada: All the Details

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

The Truth About Why Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Simply Can't Stop Talking About Each Other

Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes, 2018 Grammy Awards

Look Back at Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Top Secret Relationship

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Avoid Casper Smart

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer's Cutest Moments

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Pete Davidson's First Tattoo Was Inspired by Ariana Grande's Ex-Boyfriend

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.