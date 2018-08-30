Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Go Casual for a Dinner Date

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were all smiles and almost twinning again on a casual date in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star and the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who first sparked romance rumors in June, had dinner at the R+D Kitchen restaurant in Santa Monica. Both wore black; Chris wore a plain T-shirt and matching shorts, while Katherine sported a sweatshirt that read "Spiritual gangsta" and black leggings.

Chris drove him and Katherine in his pickup truck, a source told E! News, adding that the two were seen laughing and holding hands and stayed for a couple of hours in the restaurant, one of her dad's favorite eateries.

"They sat at a small table along the wall for two," an eyewitness said. "It was dimly lit and romantic. They chatted over their dinner and seemed very comfortable and happy together. There was a lot of laughing and storytelling going on. They didn't stop talking the entire meal. When they left, he opened the door to his truck for her and helped her get in. He was very chivalrous and seems like he wants to take care of her every need."