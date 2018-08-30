Aw! Watch Enrique Iglesias Make His Twins Burst Into Giggles

John Parra/WireImage
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 7:29 AM
John Parra/WireImage
Get ready for cuteness overload!
Enrique Iglesias took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable video of him making his twins, Lucy and Nicholas, burst into giggles.
The charming clip showed the Grammy winner running back and forth while making the sound of a turkey gobble—an act that left his 8-month-old babies in stitches. But the minute the "Hero" singer stopped, so did their laughter. Not wanting to disappoint his children, Iglesias continued his routine.
"Tough audience to entertain," he wrote beside the video, adding laughing and turkey emojis.
Even his wife, Anna Kournikova, enjoyed the video and gave it her sign of approval with a like.
Kournikova and Iglesias welcomed their little bundles of joy back in December 2017. Since then, the proud parents have given fans just a few sneak peeks into their family's private life, such as by posting footage of the twins getting ready for the World Cup and their dad giving some kisses.
While the singer continues to tour the world, nothing seems to beat spending quality time with his loved ones.
"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you, two things: Love my babies! I love them so much" he told an audience in Budapest during a March concert. "Actually, three things: I love my girl, and I super f--king love you guys for being here tonight!"
Watch the video to see the sweet moment.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?